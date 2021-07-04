  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.