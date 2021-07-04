-
-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 14th at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hughes's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
-
-