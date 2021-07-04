-
Lucas Glover shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lucas Glover hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Glover hit his 158 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Glover's tee shot went 245 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Glover's 95 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.
