  • Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lanto Griffin's 88-foot chip to 2 feet sets up a birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Lanto Griffin's impressive chip leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lanto Griffin's 88-foot chip to 2 feet sets up a birdie on the par-5 17th hole.