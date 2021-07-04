-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 04, 2021
Highlights
Lanto Griffin's impressive chip leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lanto Griffin's 88-foot chip to 2 feet sets up a birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Griffin had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Griffin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Griffin's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
