Kyle Stanley finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 41st at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann, Jason Kokrak, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, and Alex Noren are tied for 1st at 15 under; Cam Davis, Chris Kirk, and Troy Merritt are tied for 6th at 14 under; and Cameron Tringale, Hank Lebioda, Seamus Power, Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, and Jason Day are tied for 9th at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Stanley's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Stanley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stanley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stanley's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stanley's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This put Stanley at 1 under for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even-par for the round.
