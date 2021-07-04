-
Kramer Hickok finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 04, 2021
Highlights
Kramer Hickok makes birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hickok hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
