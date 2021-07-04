-
Kevin Tway shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
Highlights
Kevin Tway's wedge to 5 feet and birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 14th at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Tway's 78 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Tway's tee shot went 150 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tway had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Tway at 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Tway's tee shot went 242 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Tway's 105 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
