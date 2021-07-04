-
Kevin Kisner shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
Highlights
Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 8th at 15 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 second, Kisner's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kisner had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kisner's tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
