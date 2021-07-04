Keegan Bradley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 14th at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Bradley hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Bradley hit an approach shot from 248 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Bradley had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.