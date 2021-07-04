-
Strong putting brings Josh Teater an even-par round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Josh Teater hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Teater finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Joel Dahmen, Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Fabián Gómez, Maverick McNealy, Bubba Watson, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Josh Teater's tee shot went 249 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Teater chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to even for the round.
