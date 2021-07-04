-
Jonas Blixt shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jonas Blixt sinks a 16-foot birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jonas Blixt makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jonas Blixt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 60th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy and Fabián Gómez are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Blixt's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Blixt hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Blixt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Blixt's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
