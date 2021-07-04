-
-
Joel Dahmen putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Joel Dahmen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Joel Dahmen hit his 87 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Dahmen's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.
-
-