  • Joel Dahmen putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.