Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Joaquin Niemann in the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann finds green in two and makes key birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Niemann finished his day tied for 1st at 18 under with Troy Merritt and Cam Davis; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 third, Joaquin Niemann's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Niemann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
