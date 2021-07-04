-
Jimmy Walker shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 70th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Walker's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Walker had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Walker's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Walker's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
