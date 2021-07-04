-
-
Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Kokrak hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 third, Kokrak's 69 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kokrak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
-
-