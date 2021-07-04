-
Strong putting brings Jason Day a 6-under 66 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day's nice pitch to 3 feet and birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Jason Day hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Jason Day had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Day's 79 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Day chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.
