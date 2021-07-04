-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 32nd at 10 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Spaun hit his 128 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Spaun suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at even for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Spaun chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
