Henrik Norlander shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 33rd at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im, Bubba Watson, Joel Dahmen, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Norlander's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Norlander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
Norlander missed the green on his first shot on the 160-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
