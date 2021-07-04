-
Hank Lebioda posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hank Lebioda makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Lebioda finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Alex Noren; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a 290 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hank Lebioda chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 243 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Lebioda had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
