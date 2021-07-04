-
Garrick Higgo shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Garrick Higgo's draw approach sets up tap-in birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Garrick Higgo hits a sweeping 162-yard draw to 3 feet, setting up birdie birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Garrick Higgo hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
Higgo got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Higgo's 79 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Higgo's tee shot went 215 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Higgo hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Higgo had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
Higgo got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 under for the round.
