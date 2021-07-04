-
Fabián Gómez posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Fabian Gomez drains 15-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fabian Gomez holes a 15-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
Fabián Gómez hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Gómez finished his round tied for 9th at 13 under with Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power, Brandon Hagy, Hank Lebioda, and Jason Day; Joaquin Niemann, Jason Kokrak, Bubba Watson, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Alex Noren, Cam Davis, Chris Kirk, and Troy Merritt are tied for 5th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Fabián Gómez had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fabián Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Gómez's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gómez hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gómez had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 4 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 5 under for the round.
