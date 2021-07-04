  • Fabián Gómez posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fabian Gomez holes a 15-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Fabian Gomez drains 15-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fabian Gomez holes a 15-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 8th hole.