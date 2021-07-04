-
Doug Ghim shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 26th at 10 under Troy Merritt is in 1st at 15 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 14 under, and Cameron Tringale, Fabián Gómez, Hank Lebioda, Sungjae Im, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Alex Noren, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, and Jason Day are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 third, Ghim's 85 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ghim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ghim had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Ghim's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Ghim hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
