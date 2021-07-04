-
Davis Thompson shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 15 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Jason Kokrak, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Alex Noren, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, Hank Lebioda, Cameron Tringale, Curtis Thompson, and Jason Day are tied for 9th at 13 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 1 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Thompson's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Thompson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Thompson's 185 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
