Danny Willett shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Willett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Willett's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Willett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Willett chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.
