In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Curtis Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; Bubba Watson and Alex Noren are tied for 1st at 16 under; Jason Kokrak and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Thompson chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Thompson's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 under for the round.