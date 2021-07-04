-
Chris Kirk posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk's nice approach sets up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Chris Kirk had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
