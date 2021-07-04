Chris Baker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 58th at 6 under; Alex Noren is in 1st at 16 under; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, Jason Kokrak, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Hank Lebioda, and Cam Davis are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.

Baker got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Baker's tee shot went 130 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Baker's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Baker tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Baker to 4 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 3 over for the round.

Baker stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 160-yard par-3 15th. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.