  • Chesson Hadley shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chesson Hadley makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chesson Hadley makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.