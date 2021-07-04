-
Chesson Hadley shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Chesson Hadley makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chesson Hadley makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hadley's 173 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
