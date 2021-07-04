Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Villegas finished his round tied for 67th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Camilo Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Camilo Villegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Villegas had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Villegas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Villegas at 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Villegas's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his approach went 49 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Villegas's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Villegas had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.