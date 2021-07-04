-
Cameron Tringale delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 5th at 13 under with Alex Noren, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Fabián Gómez, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Jason Kokrak, Hank Lebioda, and Jason Day; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 15 under; and Troy Merritt, Bubba Watson, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Cameron Tringale's 93 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Tringale had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Tringale's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 6 under for the round.
