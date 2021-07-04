-
Cameron Percy shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Percy makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Percy makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Cameron Percy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 38th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Percy had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Percy's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Percy had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Percy hit his 95 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Percy to 4 under for the round.
