  • Cam Davis shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Davis makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Davis hits 150-yard approach to 6 feet to birdie 72nd hole at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Davis makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.