Cam Davis shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis hits 150-yard approach to 6 feet to birdie 72nd hole at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Davis makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Cam Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 1st at 18 under with Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Davis's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Davis had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Davis chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Davis's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.
