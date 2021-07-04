Byeong Hun An hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his round in 76th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Joel Dahmen, Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Fabián Gómez, Maverick McNealy, Bubba Watson, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, An hit an approach shot from 237 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, An chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, An suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, An's tee shot went 239 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, An chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.