  • Bubba Watson putts himself to a 8-under 64 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson hits his 142-yard tee shot inside 5 feet, setting up birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson's tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson hits his 142-yard tee shot inside 5 feet, setting up birdie on the par-3 15th hole.