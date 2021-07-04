-
Bubba Watson putts himself to a 8-under 64 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson's tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson hits his 142-yard tee shot inside 5 feet, setting up birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Watson finished his round tied for 1st at 16 under with Alex Noren; Jason Kokrak and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 5th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Bubba Watson's 87 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Watson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Watson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Watson had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Watson's 161 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Watson had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 8 under for the round.
