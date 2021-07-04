-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
July 04, 2021
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker 157-yard shot to 3 feet and birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker hits a 157-yard approach to 3 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Snedeker's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Snedeker had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Snedeker hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Snedeker's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Snedeker had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.
