Brandon Hagy putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his day tied for 6th at 16 under with Bubba Watson; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; and Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Brandon Hagy's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hagy had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.
