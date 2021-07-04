-
Bo Van Pelt shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Bo Van Pelt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 72nd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Van Pelt had a 66 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Van Pelt's 82 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Van Pelt had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 207-yard par-3 green ninth, Van Pelt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
