  • Bo Hoag comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Hoag holes 18-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th hole.