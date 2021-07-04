-
Bo Hoag comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Hoag holes 18-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th hole.
Bo Hoag hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hoag finished his round tied for 26th at 10 under Troy Merritt is in 1st at 15 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 14 under, and Cameron Tringale, Fabián Gómez, Hank Lebioda, Sungjae Im, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Alex Noren, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, and Jason Day are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Bo Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bo Hoag to 1 over for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoag hit an approach shot from 286 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Hoag suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoag at 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoag had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
