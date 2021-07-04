-
-
Beau Hossler shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2021
-
Highlights
Beau Hossler makes up-and-down birdie from sand at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Beau Hossler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 15th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda, Sungjae Im, Bubba Watson, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Fabián Gómez, Maverick McNealy, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, Joel Dahmen, and Jason Day are tied for 8th at 12 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Hossler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hossler hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hossler had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.
-
-