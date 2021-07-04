-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 47th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
At the par-5 fourth, Lahiri chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lahiri hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lahiri's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Lahiri hit his 251 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.
