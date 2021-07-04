  • Alex Noren shoots 8-under 64 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Noren makes birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.