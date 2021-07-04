Alex Noren hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Hank Lebioda; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Noren had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Noren's 77 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Noren hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Noren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Noren hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Noren had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Noren's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 8 under for the round.