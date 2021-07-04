-
Adam Schenk putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk birdies after tee shot to 7 feet at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy, Sungjae Im, Fabián Gómez, Maverick McNealy, Bubba Watson, Joel Dahmen, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Adam Schenk's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Schenk chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Schenk's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
