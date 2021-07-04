-
Strong putting brings Aaron Baddeley an even-par round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Baddeley sticks approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Baddeley lands his 125-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann, Jason Kokrak, Bubba Watson, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 1st at 15 under; Alex Noren, Cam Davis, Chris Kirk, and Troy Merritt are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power, Brandon Hagy, Hank Lebioda, Fabián Gómez, and Jason Day are tied for 9th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Aaron Baddeley had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Baddeley's tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even for the round.
