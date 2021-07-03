-
Willie Mack III shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Willie Mack on his friendship with Tim O’Neal before Rocket Mortgage
Prior to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Willie Mack talks about his friendship with Tim O’Neal, who won THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational and how cool it is for both of them to have exemptions into this week’s tournament.
Willie Mack III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mack III finished his round tied for 68th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Roger Sloan, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Mark Anderson, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Mack III had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Mack III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mack III to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Mack III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.
Mack III got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mack III to even-par for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Mack III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mack III to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Mack III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mack III to even for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Mack III's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Mack III's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to even-par for the round.
