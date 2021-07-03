-
-
Will Zalatoris shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Will Zalatoris makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 63rd at 4 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 15 under; Hank Lebioda is in 2nd at 13 under; and Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
Zalatoris tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.
Zalatoris got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.
-
-