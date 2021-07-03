In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Vincent Whaley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

On the par-4 first, Vincent Whaley's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vincent Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at 3 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Whaley's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Whaley's his second shot went 29 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Whaley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Whaley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Whaley's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.