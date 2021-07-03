-
Tyler Duncan shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan's nice wedge to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan hits a 126-yard wedge to 6 feet, then sinks the putt for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 47th at 6 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Lewis is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
Duncan tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Duncan's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
