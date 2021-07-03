-
Troy Merritt putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt's incredible hole-in-one No. 11 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 11th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Joaquin Niemann; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Troy Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Merritt's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
Merritt stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 167-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 5 under for the round.
