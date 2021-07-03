  • Troy Merritt putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt's incredible hole-in-one No. 11 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 11th hole.