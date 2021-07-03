-
Tom Lewis shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Lewis drains birdie putt from off the green at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Lewis makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Lewis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Lewis reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Lewis at 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lewis's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Lewis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lewis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
Lewis missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lewis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 under for the round.
