-
-
Sungjae Im putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda is in 2nd at 13 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 third, Sungjae Im's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
Im his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Im had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Im's 120 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
-
-