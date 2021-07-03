  • Sung Kang shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sung Kang makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang sinks a 21-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sung Kang makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.