-
-
Sung Kang shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Sung Kang sinks a 21-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sung Kang makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 76th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Vincent Whaley, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Kang had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kang to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 233-yard par-3 green 11th, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kang hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 2 over for the round.
-
-